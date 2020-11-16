Free Turkey Baskets For Veterans

November 16, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Free Thanksgiving baskets are again being provided to Livingston County veterans and their families.



VETLIFE is hosting another Harvest for Heroes event this Sunday, November 22nd, at the Livingston County East Complex Building 2300 East Grand River in Howell. Over the past seven years, organizers say they’ve provided thousands of turkey baskets to struggling veteran families as they believe that none of the nation’s heroes should ever go without a meal.



Registration is required to receive a free turkey basket at the event that will take place in front of the Livingston County Veteran Services office. Veterans can drive up to the tent in front of the office and show their registration ticket or provide their name and a volunteer or VETLIFE representative will load the turkey basket into their vehicle, while wishing them a happy and safe Thanksgiving.



More information is available through the provided link.