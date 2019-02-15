Free Tax Preparation Help To Be Offered At Pinckney Library

February 15, 2019

Several tax preparation help sessions will be held in Pinckney over the next several months.



The sessions will start next Tuesday, February 19th and then continue on three additional Tuesdays; March 5th, March 19th and April 2nd. All of the dates will take place at the Pinckney Community Public Library from 10am to 5pm. AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers will be available, offering free tax preparation help to anyone who needs it, with special attention to those who are 50 or older or have low to moderate income.



Appointments will be scheduled for an hour and must be made in advance, which can be done by visiting the library.



Anyone with questions or in need of further information is asked to contact the library at (734)-878-3888 or visit www.pinckneylibrary.org.