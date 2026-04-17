Free Senior Expo Next Week in South Lyon

April 17, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



There’s a free Senior Expo taking place next week in South Lyon.



The event is Friday, April 24 from 11am-2pm at the Colonial Acres Phase V Clubhouse on Jamestown Court. There will be baked goods for sale (cash only), along with raffles, gift cards and gift baskets.



All seniors are encouraged to attend. They're also encouraged to come early for a free soup lunch while supplies last.



South Lyon Mayor Steve Kennedy says the expo will offer helpful information and resources for seniors.