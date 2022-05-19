Free Movies For Livingston County Teachers & Staff

May 19, 2022

Ken Rogulski / krogulski@whmi.com





Teachers and staff will be able to enjoy free movies this summer.



The free movies are being offered at the 13 Emagine Theatres across Southeast Michigan, including the Emagine Theatre in Hartland.



The free flicks start June 15th and run through July 22nd, for any show before 5pm.



School teachers and staff will be allowed one free admission to any film during that period, if they show a valid school ID card.



The movies are free, but the popcorn will still cost ya.