Free Kids' Fair To Return To Pinckney's Art In The Park Festival

May 28, 2019

A yearly event in Pinckney this weekend will be both fun and informational for local families.



LACASA’s Child Abuse Prevention, or CAP Council, will hold its annual CAP Kids’ Fair on Saturday, June 1st, and Sunday, June 2nd, at Pinckney’s Art in the Park Festival. The event is both fun and free, with craft projects, a free book and ice cream for children, while also providing educational materials for parents, like information on child development and water safety. CAP Council Coordinator Holly Naylor says the fair also partners with other non-profits at the Art in the Park festival on a treasure hunt. Kids and parents who visit the CAP Kids’ Fair exhibitor and participating booths will earn a raffle ticket to go toward a prize. Treasure Hunt raffle prizes include a bicycle, a “Positively Pinckney” gift basket, a week of summer camp at the Howell Nature Center, and children’s toys.



Naylor tells WHMI another offering at the fair on Saturday will be free child safety kits from the Livingston County Sheriff’s Explorers. The kits include the child's picture, fingerprints, and any other information that might be pertinent or helpful if the child were to go missing.



Families also can enjoy Art in the Park festivities, which feature original and unique art from over 100 vendors, a variety of food and beverage options, and a corn hole tournament. Art in the Park is held in the Putnam Township Square in downtown Pinckney. For more information about Art in the Park, visit the Village of Pinckney's website. Details about the CAP Kids' Fair can be found at the link below. (DK)