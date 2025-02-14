Free Gun Locks Are Still Available Across the State

February 14, 2025

Officials are reminding Michigan families that gun locks are available for free.



Michigan’s secure storage law was signed into effect on Feb. 13, 2024, which requires “individuals to keep stored or unattended firearms unloaded and locked with a locking device or stored in a locked box or container if it is reasonably known that a minor is likely to be present on the premise,” a release about the gun locks said.



More than 56,800 free gun locks have been distributed over the last year by Michigan Department of Health and Human Services county offices and local health departments.



“Ensuring Michigan families have the tools to safely store firearms is critical to protecting children and family members from firearm violence,” MDHHS Director Elizabeth Hertel said. “Free gun locks are still available at our local offices, and we continue to remind residents of this vital resource as long as supplies last. Safe firearm storage saves lives, and we urge all Michigan residents to take this important step to protect their loved ones.”



MSP used $500,000 in state funding that was appropriated for the purpose to purchase thousands of cable-style gun locks from Project ChildSafe. The locks have been available at MDHHS county offices and some local health departments since the summer of 2024.



“Everyone in Michigan deserves to feel safe, whether they’re at home, work, school or out in the community,” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said. “Governor Whitmer and I are proud of our work to address the root causes of gun violence through community violence intervention programs and historic legislation. I applaud the work that’s been done to provide free gun locks to MDHHS county offices and local health departments. They’ll help more Michiganders securely store their guns and save lives. Let’s keep working together to reduce gun violence, keep families and kids safe.”



Officials said firearm injuries became the number one cause of death for children in the country in 2020, surpassing both motor vehicle deaths and those caused by other injuries. It is also true about Michigan children and adolescents between the ages of 1 and 19. Around 1,500 Michigan residents die each year due to firearm injuries and a further 2,900 suffer serious non-fatal injuries caused by firearms.



“Gun owners play an important role in helping to prevent firearm injuries and death by ensuring minors don’t have access to firearms,” Director of the MSP Col. James F. Grady II said. “The solution is simple – obtain and use a gun lock. Even though we have distributed tens of thousands of free gun locks in the past year, we continue to urge all gun owners to obtain a lock and safely secure firearms.”



Residents can visit a local MDHHS office or check with their local health department to receive a free cable gun lock. MDHHS staff who make home visits can access gun locks if a client needs or requests one. Free gun locks can also be obtained through Project ChildSafe police partners across the state. Installation instructions are included in the product’s packaging and through the Project ChildSafe website, which is linked below.



More information about Michigan’s secure storage law can be found at the second link below.



(photo credit: Project ChildSafe)