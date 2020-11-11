Free Entry For Veterans Into Huron-Clinton Metroparks Today

November 11, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County veterans get free entry into Huron-Clinton Metroparks today.



In honor of Veterans Day, the Metroparks are waiving park entry fees to all 13 parks across southeast Michigan. Officials encourage veterans to relax, rejuvenate and reflect and spend the day biking, hiking, fishing or forest bathing. Golf courses are also open, although tee times and golf fees still apply. While there will be no entry fees charged to veterans, officials say toll booths will still be staffed to answer questions, provide information and allow people the ability to purchase discounted 2021 annual passes. Starting January 1st, the Metroparks 2021 annual pass will again cost $40 for residents of the five counties it serves and $45 for non-residents. Now through December 31st, everyone can purchase a 2021 pass for $35.



All of the Metroparks have implemented COVID-19 safety precautions. Managed by the Huron-Clinton Metropolitan Authority, the Metroparks are made up of 13 properties in Livingston, Macomb, Oakland, Washtenaw, and Wayne counties. In addition to various activities, the Metroparks provide educational resources on science, nature, history and the environment. More information can be found through the provided link.