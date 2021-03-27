Free Elder Abuse & Neglect Seminar

March 27, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A free upcoming seminar is centered on preventing elder abuse and neglect.



Livingston County Catholic Charities’ Prevention of Elder Abuse Neglect and Exploitation or (P.E.A.N.E.) team and coalition has put together an educational series about Elder Abuse. The seminar is said to be geared toward those with an elderly loved one, senior citizens or family caregivers for elderly loved ones. Officials say elder abuse is on the rise and they hope to help people through this series to understand the different types of abuse, how to report it and how to protect themselves.



Presenters include Deputy Christine Hur with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office Community Outreach Unit and Tom Schmid with Adult Protective Services at the Livingston County Department of Health and Human Services.



The first session is April 13th from 11:30-12:30pm - with additional sessions being scheduled and announced soon.



An informational flyer is attached.



Anyone with questions is asked to contact LCCC Prevention Specialist Beth Newman at 517-545-5944 or beth@livingstoncatholiccharities.org.