Free Drive-Thru COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Saturday

July 14, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A drive-thru COVID-19 vaccine clinic is being held in Pinckney this weekend.



The Livingston County Health Department is hosting the clinic on Saturday from 9am to noon at Pinckney Pathfinder School on M-36. Those attending are asked to enter off McGregor Road. Appointments are preferred so the department can plan ahead but walk-ins are welcome. The process at the drive-thru clinic takes roughly 20 minutes.



LCHD Emergency Preparedness Coordinator Lindsay Gestro says they try to offer two types of vaccine at clinics and both the Pfizer and Janssen vaccines will be offered Saturday.



The drive-thru event will likely wrap up the department’s weekend clinic offerings. As the local Health Department moves forward with clinic outreach, it plans to begin holding daily walk-in clinics at their building but more information will be released at a later date.



An informational flyer for Saturday’s clinic is attached.



For those who are unable to make some of the community clinics, the vaccine is said to be readily available in multiple locations across the county. Details can be found through the provided link.