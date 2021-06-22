Free Drive-Thru COVID Vaccine Clinic Set Saturday In Pinckney

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A free drive-thru vaccination clinic is being held this weekend, sponsored by both Pinckney Community Schools and the Livingston County Health Department.



The clinic will be held in front of the Pathfinder School this Saturday, June 26th from 9am until noon. It will be available for anyone 12 and up, although anyone under 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.



Both the Pfizer and Janssen COVID-19 vaccines will be offered, with a follow-up second shot scheduled for July 17th at the same location. Appointments are requested for this Saturday’s drive-thru clinic, but not required. Those who are coming are asked to enter Pathfinder School off of MacGregor Road.



While Michigan has lifted all COVID restrictions, there is still concern that the variants of the virus, most especially the delta variant, will continue to spread and sicken individuals, especially those who have not yet received a vaccination.



Lynn Sutfin, a spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Health & Human Services, told the Detroit Free Press that as of Monday, 25 cases of the delta variant have been identified in five Michigan counties — Wayne, Livingston, Oakland, Lapeer and Calhoun.



You’ll find details on the free clinic in the flyer posted below.