Free Community Park Day At Howell Nature Center Friday

August 20, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





As a thank you for the outpouring of recent support and donations, the Howell Nature Center is hosting a free community park day this Friday.



Officials said “When we asked our community to Go Wild for Wildlife, you showed up in an incredible way. Your generosity, encouragement, and belief in Howell Nature Center reminded us just how lucky we are to be part of this community. Now, we want to say thank you the best way we know how — by welcoming you back to HNC!”



The Howell Nature Center launched an urgent community-wide fundraising campaign, Go Wild for Wildlife, with the goal of raising $100,000 in 10 days to stabilize operations and ensure its future. The campaign followed what the Center calls a "difficult decision to temporarily pause accepting new wildlife rehabilitation patients due to critical operational funding challenges." That campaign ended up raising more than $230,000 - more than doubling the original goal.



The Community Park Day will run from 10am to 5pm Friday and feature free admission; SkyTykes; Keeper Talks; and time to explore, reconnect, and enjoy the Nature Center.



The Center said “This day is about YOU—our donors, friends, neighbors, families, and supporters who rallied around HNC when we needed you. We truly couldn't ask for a better community to be part of”.



People are encouraged to bring their family, invite a friend, and come spend the day at the Center.



The Center noted “Admission is completely free, so please help us spread the word. Bring someone who hasn't visited in a while—or introduce someone new to HNC or DONATE so that others can continue to enjoy the center throughout the year”.