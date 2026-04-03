Free Clothing Closet at Shalom Life Church in Pinckney

April 3, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whhmi.com



There’s an opportunity to find donated clothes next weekend at Shalom Life Church in Pinckney. The church’s monthly free Clothing Closet is taking place at the main campus on East M-36 near Farley Road from 9:30am to 12pm on Saturday, April 11.



Free clothes are available for men, woman, and children. The church says there's a fresh inventory of coats, shoes, and accessories that has also been donated. New donations are collected on the first day of each month.



Meanwhile, the closet is open to shop every second Saturday of the month from January through November. Everyone is welcome. The church asks shoppers to come in through the glass doors in the back parking lot.



A link to more information on the Clothing Closet is posted below. More information is also available by calling the Shalom Life Church Office at 734-878-6859.