Free Admission at Michigan Makers Spring Market in Novi

April 15, 2026

Miranda Richardson / news@whmi.com



The 3rd Annual Michigan Makers Spring Market is coming up this weekend.



The event is taking place Saturday, April 18 from 10am-5pm at the Vibe Credit Union Showplace in Novi. Admission is free to attend.



Heather Fulghum with the Michigan Makers Spring Market says the event features local vendors including water color artists, paintings, stained glass, pottery, and jewelry. She says products include low-priced items as well as higher-end fine art.



Vaughn also says there will bake goods and food trucks available. She recommends checking out the Michigan Makers Spring Market for Mother’s Day gifts as well. A link to the event page is posted below.