Free 2024 Huron River Watershed Calendars Available in Brighton

January 23, 2024

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com







UPDATE: The City advises all of the calendars have been distributed.





Nature enthusiasts can pick up their free 2024 Huron River Watershed community calendar, featuring photos of local waterways.



This year’s Huron River wall calendar celebrates the beauty and benefits of the watershed with photos from four local nature photographers.



The free calendar was created in collaboration with community partners to educate residents about the impacts of day-to-day actions on rivers, streams, and lakes.



The Huron River watershed plays a vital role in Southeast Michigan's ecosystem. The watershed is comprised of rivers, creeks, wetlands, and lakes that supply safe drinking water and diverse wildlife, along with a vast number of recreational opportunities.



You can get your 2024 Huron River Watershed Community Calendar at Brighton City Hall at 200 N. First Street or the Brighton DPW at 420 S. Third Street, while supplies last.



You can also contact dps@brightoncity.org or 810-844-5053 for a mailed copy.