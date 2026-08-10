Funeral Services Set For County Commissioner Frank Sample

August 10, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Funeral services are scheduled this week for a Livingston County Commissioner who passed away unexpectedly.



50-year-old Frank Sample passed away last Wednesday.



Sample’s obituary states “Frank built a life defined by hard work, unwavering devotion to his family, and service to others. He was a proud member of the Iron Workers Union Local 25, and spent his career at Assemblers Inc., the family business founded by his father, before taking over the company and continuing its legacy. Frank cared deeply about his community, serving as County Commissioner of Livingston County, District 3 for four years”.



Outside of work, Frank cherished time with his family and lifelong friends. He loved hunting, fishing, golfing, camping, snowmobiling, off-roading, and cooking for others. He prepared breakfast each month for his fellow members of the Livingston County Wildlife and Conservation Club, where he became affectionately known as the “Egg Man.”



Sample is survived by his wife and daughter, and other family members.

A gathering of friends and family will take place on Tuesday from 4 to 8pm at Borek Jennings Funeral Home Hamburg Chapel off M-36. Visitation will take place Wednesday from 10am to 11am at St. Mary Catholic Church, followed by a mass of Christian burial.



Memorial contributions are suggested to Livingston County Wildlife & Conservation Club.



Sample’s obituary and more information is available in the provided link.