Livingston County Man Sentenced To Prison In CSC Case

February 11, 2022

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com







A local man charged with nearly two dozen criminal sexual conduct crimes for sexually assaulting two children has been sentenced.



43-year-old Francis Winegarden II of Brighton was sentenced Thursday in Livingston County Circuit Court.



The Michigan Attorney General’s Office says Judge Miriam A. Cavanaugh ordered Winegarden to serve between 10 and 20 years in prison. As part of the plea agreement, he will also have lifetime electronic monitoring and must register as a sex offender.



Winegarden earlier pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree CSC - relationship and one count of fourth-degree CSC – incest. He was originally charged with nine counts of first-degree CSC and four counts of second-degree CSC – all involving a person under the age of 13. Additionally, he was charged with five counts of third-degree CSC – incest and two counts of fourth-degree CSC – incest.



The charges were related to incidents that occurred in 2019. Testimony indicated that the minors were forced to perform various sexual acts.



Attorney General Dana Nessel said securing the prison sentence is a testament to their team’s dedication to prioritizing survivors. She added that they’ll continue to pursue justice for those who have long felt silenced and provide the resources necessary to support survivors in the healing process.