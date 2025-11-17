Howell Man Dead, Suspect Arrested In Restaurant Shooting

November 17, 2025

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Howell man is dead and a Farmington Hills man is in custody after a fatal shooting Sunday night outside of a Commerce Township restaurant.



Oakland County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to the Prime 7 restaurant, 8635 Cooley Lake Road at 9:38pm on the report that a shooting had just occurred.



Deputies located the shooting victim, identified as 44-year-old Francesk "Franco" Shkambi, lying on a patio outside the restaurant and immediately began life saving measures.



Commerce Township Fire Department paramedics took over the treatment and transported the victim to the hospital where he later died.



Numerous Sheriff’s Office resources, including the Special Investigation Unit and Fugitive Apprehension Team, were immediately activated.



Approximately 20 minutes after the shooting, the suspect, a 65-year-old Farmington Hills man turned himself in. The Fugitive Apprehension Team took custody of the suspect without incident. He's lodged in the Oakland County Jail.



Detectives are expected to turn the case over to prosecutors for review on Tuesday.



Detectives recovered the weapon believed used in the shooting, a 9 mm handgun, which had been reported stolen.





The restaurant posted the following on social media:



Due to a family emergency, we will be closed today 11/17/2025.

We apologize for any inconvenience.

We will reopen for business tomorrow with our normal business hours.



Thank you,

Prime 7 Management





