Fowlerville's Slaughterhouse Adventure Features "America 250" Corn Maze, Plenty of Fright

October 15, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



If you're looking for a good scare this Halloween season, check out Slaughterhouse Adventure & Grand River Corn Maze in Fowlerville, which is celebrating 25 years.



"We have a haunted corn maze, it usually takes 30 minutes to go through. We have a haunted house, two escape rooms and a 26-acre regular maze," says Haunt Director Ken Evans.



"The haunted house is set up to be immersive entertainment. You go in and it's like a play with a lot of Criss Angel Mindfreak stuff, where you walk out going I don't even know how they did that."



Evans says the haunted corn maze is not for the faint of heart.



"You get chased by people with chainsaws and there's some unique scares out there. People don't like clowns, and we have a bunch of those," he says.



"There's a big cabin out there and some bins you have to go through. It's very unique."



He suggests children under 10 stick with the regular corn maze.



"The haunted house is more visual and entertaining, they'd probably enjoy that. The regular corn maze, of course, you just walk through there. But if you get lost, it takes a while."



Slaughterhouse Adventure & Grand River Corn Maze runs Fridays and Saturdays through Halloween.



More information is linked below.