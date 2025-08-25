Fowlerville's Becky Kottong Scored Big at WHMI's 93 Days of Summer

August 25, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Roughly 600 of WHMI's loyal listeners were treated to lunch and scores of giveaways during the Sunday's annual "93 Days" end of summer celebration at Crystal Gardens Event Center.



Fowlerville native Becky Kottong took home $3,000 cash from Champion Automotive Group.



"It feels amazing. It's exciting," she said. "I've been here like five years and never won anything, ever."



Kottong said her family can certainly use the prize money.



"We have a cabin up north. I think we're going to redo the whole kitchen. We'll probably use it toward that."



Kottong has worked for Fowlerville Community Schools for 39 years, and has been listening to WHMI her entire life.



"I like the range of music. The different music. I like the local news and traffic."