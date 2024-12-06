Fowlerville's Annual Christmas in the Ville

December 6, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Saturday is Fowlerville's annual Christmas in the Ville, featuring a breakfast with St. Nick and plenty of family-friendly activities that culminate into a parade of hot air balloonists flaring up into the night sky.



Those same baskets also serve as warming stations throughout the day.



"It's the hottest parade in the coolest town," organizer Steve MacDermaid told WHMI's Morning Drive with Chuck and Madison.



"We've got the chili dinner at the Livingston County EMS building, sponsored by Torch 180. It's a great of family events for everybody who is there."



That includes a 5k run and walk benefitting the local Rotary Club.



"You start your journey with two hot air balloons blowing a 15-foot stream of flame over your head," says MacDermaid. "As you get out to the end of the course, you get to run around the basket that's shooting flame, and make your way back into town to finish."



New this year is a QR code for visitors access a complete schedule of events, along with parking options.



"We do have a shuttle that runs from the high school. It will run from 4:30pm to 7:30pm, where you can park, get a nice ride into town, get dropped off and enjoy your time, then get a ride back."



Christmas in the Ville runs from 8am to 8pm in downtown Fowlerville.



Photo courtesy of No Limit Images.