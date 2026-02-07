Fowlerville Wrestling Enters Postseason Without HOF Coach Dan Coon

February 7, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville High School’s Hall of Fame wrestling coach Dan

Coon will not be on the sidelines as the Gladiators enter Wednesday’s district semifinal against Lansing East, as first reported by the Livingston Daily this past week.



Coon resigned from his position, according to an email from Athletic Director Jeff Finney sent to parents, students and other community members in Fowlerville.



“Coach Coon has been a pillar of the Fowlerville wrestling community for more than 25 years,” Finney wrote. “During his tenure, he led the program to numerous successes, including a state championship in 1994 and a state runner-up finish in 2025.



“We are deeply grateful for Coach Coon's many years of service and his unwavering commitment to Fowlerville High School Wrestling. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.”



Coon coached Fowlerville's wrestling team to a state Class B championship in 1994 and a Division 2 runner-up finish in 2025. He is a member of the Michigan High School Coaches Association Hall of Fame and the state wrestling coaches’ Hall of Fame.



“I resigned when a couple of parents were not letting their son be held accountable for his actions,” Coon said in a text to the Livingston Daily.



Neither Coon nor Finney would comment further.



Bret Shrader, a 1994 Class B state champion, is the Gladiators’ new head coach. He had also coached football and track and field during his 27 years at the school.



Assistant coaches Craig Zube and James Testerman remain on the staff. Junior high coaches Shawn Harvey and Caleb Medina have helped out at the high school level, according to Shrader.



“It’s definitely not what everybody expected or wanted,” Shrader told The Daily. “I took the fall off from football. It was going to be my first year of my teaching career not coaching. I just got the call from the A.D. that he needs a little help. There were still great assistants there, but maybe someone in the school who could help out and give these athletes the best finish possible to the season.”



Shrader’s son, Will, was on the team last season.



“They’ve actually responded pretty well,” Shrader said. “Fortunately, I teach probably 90% of them; I have taught or currently teach them. So, I’ve had great relationships with all of them.”



The Gladiators are ranked No. 14 in Division 2. They have five state-ranked boys and three state-ranked girls.



Fowlerville will host Lansing Eastern at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, February 11 in a district semifinal. The winner will face Williamston or Haslett for the district championship.



The Gladiators will then compete in individual districts at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, February 14, at Williamston. The girls will wrestle in individual districts the following Sunday morning at Howell.