Wreaths Across America Ceremony Planned In Fowlerville

December 11, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Although many holidays have been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a ceremony in Fowlerville will go on to ensure all veterans laid to rest are honored on National Wreaths Across America Day.



The Fowlerville Fourth of July Committee announced that it is sponsoring the 2nd Annual Wreaths Across America event on Saturday, December 19th at the Greenwood Cemetery in Fowlerville. The program will start at noon, coinciding with the ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery and similar events at over 2,500 other cemeteries across the nation. Each ceremony is said to be as varied as the men and women it honors with speakers, moving sentiments, pageantry and often music. One thing every ceremony has in common is the placing of wreaths on grave sites to honor those who have served, many offering the ultimate sacrifice while serving the nation.



This year in addition to the service branch and first responder wreaths, there will be a Gold Star wreath to honor those families whose loved one gave the ultimate sacrifice in service. The laying of that wreath will be handled by Melissa (Hanks) Ketchel, the sister of Lance Corporal Michael W. Hanks USMC who gave the ultimate sacrifice November 17th, 2004 while serving in Iraq during the Global War on Terror. He was a graduate of Fowlerville High School.



The approximately hour-long ceremony in Fowlerville will feature remarks from State Senator Lana Theis and State Representative (elect) Bob Bezotte. The ceremony and additional commentary will be directed by Livingston County Register of Deeds Brandon Denby, as well as special guests David Mester, Michelle Soli, and Mary Helfmann.



The event is free and veterans, their family and friends, and the general public are welcome to attend. Officials request adherence to social distancing and health care guidelines for all attending.



Pictured from left are Brandon Denby, committee chair; Melissa Salgado, secretary; Michelle Soli, vice chair; Mary Helfmann, trustee; and Jim Mayhew, treasurer.