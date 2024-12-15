Fowlerville Woman Fatally Struck Outside Her Vehicle After Missing Deer

December 15, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whim.com



A 62-year-old Fowlerville woman was struck and killed in Ingham County Saturday morning as she checked on her cargo that had shifted during a sudden stop for a crossing deer.



According to the Ingham County Sheriff's Office, it happened around 11:40am on Elm Road in Leroy Township.



The victim was traveling northbound on Elm with an adult passenger. She stopped abruptly for a deer crossing the road which caused cargo in her van to shift.



The woman exited her vehicle and attempted to re-secure the cargo.



Another vehicle, driven by a 44-year-old Webberville woman accompanied by a minor child, was northbound on Elm approaching the stopped van. As that driver maneuvered around the van, she struck the other woman.



Northern Ingham Emergency Services Authorities and a deputy initiated CPR and other life saving measures at the scene. Unfortunately, her injuries were too severe and she was pronounced deceased in the ambulance.



The other female motorist and child were transported to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.



Investigators learned both the pedestrian and driver may have taken evasive maneuvers to avoid colliding.



The Ingham Regional Crash Investigation Team was activated. The Michigan State Police also assisted with resources on scene and at the hospital.



Names are not being released at this time to allow additional family notifications.



Anyone that may have information is encouraged to contact Deputy Phil Martin at (517)676-8444 ext 1952.