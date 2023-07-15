New Fowlerville Weigh Station Open; Howell Rest Stop Still Closed

July 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A new state-of-the-art weigh station has debuted along I-96 in Livingston County.



The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division of Michigan State Police held an open house this week to officially open the new Fowlerville Weigh Station.



There are currently 14 weigh stations at ten locations throughout the state.



Last year 3.5 million commercial vehicles passed through the 14 weigh stations throughout the state. State Police say the Fowlerville scales alone weighed approximately 10,000 commercial vehicles last year.



Meanwhile, the Howell Rest Stop located off eastbound I-96 at Mile Marker 135 remains closed to the irritation and inconvenience of some local truckers that have reached out to WHMI.



It's a busy route along I-96 from Lansing through Livingston County to Detroit, and the temporary closure has been in effect for months.



Michigan Department of Transportation Communications Representative Aaron Jenkins told WHMI the closure is related to the drain field at the rest area and they hope to get the issues fixed in August. He noted they are in the process of getting the work out for bid.



Photos from the Fowlerville Weigh Station Grand Opening are available on the MSP 1st District Twitter page.



Howell Rest Stop Photo: Yelp.