Fowlerville Residents To All Have Water Meters

January 19, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Water meters will soon have to be installed on properties that have been paying a flat rate in the Village of Fowlerville.



Fowlerville Village Council met online, Monday night, to discuss a proposed amendment to their utilities ordinance. The primary change is relating to apartments, mobile homes, multiple dwellings, and irrigation systems that have not previously required water meters. They now will, along with all new water and sewer systems.



Trustee Jerry Bell asked about the difference between the flat rate and what the Village will generate by having all residential units metered. It was revealed that the township had a study completed in November, and that they expect some users will see their bills drop, but others may see it rise.



Village Attorney David Stoker says this is something they have been considering for some time, and that while revenues won’t necessarily go down, they may dip a bit at first. He said that what tends to happen is that usage goes down short-term as people learn how much water they are using and have to pay for it, but then it tends to go back up to normal levels.



While there is not a deadline set in the ordinance for existing flat rate users, Village Manager and Clerk Kathryn Rajala-Arledge said they’d like to get letters out to affected users soon. The goal is to work with customers and hopefully have meters installed and running by April 1st.



Village Council approved the amendment unanimously.