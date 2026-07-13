Fowlerville Voters to Decide Non-Homestead Operating Millage Renewal Aug. 4

July 13, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools reminding voters about a non-Homestead operating millage renewal on the August 4 ballot.



Superintendent Matthew Stuard told WHMI News the 18.5337 mills is for four years, and will likely fall back to a flat 18 mills with Headlee Amendment rollbacks.



If approved, it would generate about $3.78 million each year for the district, through 2030.



"How that's calculated, is one mill equals $1 of tax for every $1,000 of taxable value. Again, this is a non-Homestead operating millage renewal, so this is not people's primary residences or homes. This is on just your commercial and business properties, like your local stores, offices, hotels, apartment buildings and vacation homes," said Stuard.



According to the district, Fowlerville voters have previously renewed the millage in 2009, 2012, 2014, 2018, and 2022.



"It can be used for things like employee salaries, student programming, new textbooks, transportation. So, all of the operating expenditures for the district, it can help with. This equates to about 10 percent of our revenues, so it's quite a bit of money," Stuard added.



If the measure fails, Stuard acknowledges some tough decisions would have to be made.



"We would definitely have to look at possibly budget cuts, and also, educating the community on why this is so important," he said. "But we hope we don't get there."



More information on Fowlerville Community Schools' non-Homestead operational millage is linked below.