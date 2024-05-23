Fowlerville Police Address Concerns About Viral TikTok Video

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Fowlerville Police are addressing concerns in light of a recent video that went viral on social media involving two minors.



Police say the video was recorded in the early summer months of 2023 and depicts one minor being choked by another minor. The incident was brought to the Department’s attention by the father of one of the participants in December of 2023.



Police say their initial inquiry has revealed that this was part of a viral TikTok challenge, and both minors involved were willing participants.



Chief John Tyler told WHMI they're not sure why the video resurfaced again but they wanted parents and youth alike to understand the dangers of emulating things they see on TikTok, YouTube, or other social media platforms.



Fowlerville Police said they cannot stress enough the dangers associated with participating in potentially harmful trends – and such actions can lead to severe physical injuries, long-term health consequences, and legal repercussions.



The Department urges everyone, particularly young people, to critically assess the risks before engaging in or promoting viral challenges – saying “What may appear as harmless fun can have serious and lasting impacts”.



Police further encourage parents and guardians to have open discussions with their children about the dangers of these trends and the importance of making safe and responsible decisions. They stress that” safety should always be the top priority, and it is essential to avoid activities that could put oneself or others in danger”.