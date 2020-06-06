Fowlerville Students Win United Way Video Contest

June 6, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





A pair of Fowlerville High School students have won an annual video competition hosted by the United Way. FHS senior Rebekah Leonard and junior Lydia Luark are the winners of the Livingston County United Way’s 2020 High School Video Competition. Leonard and Luark continue the trend of Fowlerville students from the school’s News Broadcasting class that have dominated this contest in recent years.



Each year the United Ways holds the competition asking area- high school students to show how they and the community can take steps to make a difference. The winning video featured footage of people walking in different directions to illustrate the idea of how while everyone takes their own path in life, the United Way is there to help every step of the way.



This year’s contest was unique in that students had to overcome the challenge of finishing their projects from home, with school buildings closed. For their efforts, Leonard and Luark each received a $250 prize from this year’s sponsor, Cleary University. Their winning video can be seen at https://youtu.be/CVOlkYmHjtc