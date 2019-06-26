Fowlerville Students Win United Way Competition

June 26, 2019

Fowlerville students have taken the top 3 spots in a county-wide video competition in support of the United Way. Madison Moran, of Fowlerville High School, is the winner of this year’s Livingston County United Way video competition, with two teams of fellow Gladiators taking second and third places. Moran’s video, “The Time is Now,” mixes original video with photos and logos to spread a message on the impact individuals can have on the community. It calls for people to get involved and help make others’ lives better through the Livingston County United Way. For her winning entry, she will receive a $500 prize from the contest’s sponsor, Cleary University.



Second place went to the team made up of Madison Allen, Ryanne Maddox, and Ginelle Leslie. Third place honors were given to Rebekah Leonard, Emily Radenbaugh, and Lindsay Darby. Both teams and Moran were all a part of Amanda Tomassi’s News Broadcasting Class at Fowlerville High School this past school year.



The winning video can be seen here: https://www.lcunitedway.org/advocate/video-competition/



Learn more about the Livingston County United Way at www.lcunitedway.org (MK)