Fowlerville Tractor Operator Injured In Crash

September 8, 2020

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





A Fowlerville man was injured Monday when his tractor was hit by an SUV with speed and alcohol cited as possible factors.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were dispatched on Monday just after 5pm to a truck versus a farm tractor personal injury crash on Nicholson Road north of W. Grand River in Handy Township. A preliminary investigation indicated that a 40-year-old Fowlerville man was traveling south on Nicholson Road on his John Deere tractor when it was struck from behind by a 2007 Chevrolet Silverado operated by a 25-year-old Webberville resident.



Upon being struck from the rear, the John Deere tractor was forced off the roadway and overturned. The tractor operator was pinned under the tractor and suffered leg and hip injuries. The driver of the Chevrolet had minor lacerations to his hands. Seat belt use at the time of the crash is unknown. The tractor operator was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing by Livingston County EMS and was reported to be in stable condition.



The roadway was closed for approximately two hours during the investigation. Officials say speed, alcohol, and distracted driving all appear to be factors in the crash. Deputies were assisted on the scene by Fowlerville Fire Department and Livingston County EMS.