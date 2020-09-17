Fowlerville To Host First Home Football Game

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





With the return of football for the fall, Fowlerville Community Schools is getting ready for the first home game of the season this Friday night.



The Board of Education met virtually Tuesday night and Superintendent Wayne Roedel reported that emails would be going out to all families and students about Friday night’s home football game. The Fowlerville Gladiators will take on the Williamston Hornets at 7pm. Roedel said normally the whole town rallies around the game so it will be logistically difficult to work on Friday night and they’ve had to do some things a little bit differently. He said there are going to be a lot of people who want to come to the game but given the rules, there are only two guests per participant and coach who are allowed to enter the game. No tickets will be issued but names will be put on a guest list.



All guests will be funneled into the parking lot by the Munn Softball Field and all guests will come in through the main gate. Roedel said they’ll have supervision in other places around the facility and grounds to make sure there aren’t large congregations of other people. Roedel said he’s not anticipating any major issues at the game but does anticipate administrators and security having their hands full trying to follow rules the best they can.



Roedel noted the district will be streaming the game on the radio and providing that information. The game will also be broadcast on television but there is a fee for that subscription. Facebook photo.