Fowlerville Superintendent: District Cannot Comment on Alleged Wrestling Hazing Incident

April 3, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools Superintendent Matt Straud is responding to hazing allegations made by the mother of a former high school wrestler, issuing a statement to WHMI News saying, in part, the "district is limited by federal and state privacy laws and cannot comment on specific allegations."



That unidentified mother told WDIV Detroit her son was urinated on by another wrestler while showering after practice four months ago.



According to Local 4, the mother said the urine got into her son’s mouth. She said she later filed a police report "to have it on record." She said her son told her he didn’t immediately understand what had happened -- only that, according to the report, "he heard everyone was laughing so he turned to see what it was about" and other people that were in the shower "told him that another boy just peed on him."



She said the boy who allegedly urinated on her son stayed on the team and kept competing.



Superintendent Stuard's statement went on to say the district "remains committed to maintaining a safe and respectful school environment and to responding promptly and appropriately when concerns arise."



Still in January, according to Local 4, she said then Coach Dan Coon kept encouraging her son to wrestle while trying to investigate the alleged assault. But Coon, an inductee of the Michigan Wrestling Association Hall of Fam, who had coached for roughly 37 years, suddenly left the team the same day she said he had talked to her son.



The former coach told Local 4 that while he’s walking away from Fowlerville wrestling, he isn’t walking away from wrestling completely -- confirming that the hazing incident did play into his decision to resign.



The boy’s mother said her son ultimately left the team a few days later as well.



WDIV's original story is linked below.