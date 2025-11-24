Fowlerville Students Must Now Use School Phones to Call Parents, Guardians

November 24, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools is the latest local district to crack down on electronic devices used by students. The school board recently adopted what the district calls Phase One of the plan.



"Students now have to utilize the school phones to contact their parents or guardians. So, they're no longer able to use their cell phones or any personal communication devices, which the board actually expanded to include wearables," Superintendent Matthew Stuard told WHMI News.



"Things like smart watches and smart glasses. Students are no longer able to utilize those during the school day either, to contact home. They can still use them in the classroom if a teacher or administrator gives them permission."



Phase Two of the policy is currently under review.



"It would be a bell-to-bell ban. Students in grades 6-12, they would probably put their devices in a secure locking pouch when they came to schools. At the end of the day, as they exit the building, they would unlock the pouches and have access to their devices."



If approved, that would go into effect in January.



Stuard says the moves stem from a lot of different reason, including what he calls a decline in engagement in FCS classrooms, and also for safety and security purposes.



"Our safety and security personnel, including our local police chief, have talked to us about needing our kids to be focused during emergencies. The overloading of our 911 emergency response system and so forth," he said.



"We've just seen, I think nationally, an uptick in mental health issues related to cell phone usage, bullying and cyber bullying. So this is just something the board of education felt strongly about and it's something we've been having conversations about for a long time."



Stuard points to similar device policies adopted by Pinckney Community Schools and others. Legislation introduced in Lansing would require all Michigan districts to adopt similar bans.



