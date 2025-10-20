Fowlerville High School Students Explore Immersive Experience At Cleary

October 20, 2025

Jessica Mathews





Some Fowlerville High School students explored an immersive experience at a local university.



Cleary University welcomed approximately 25 Fowlerville High School art students to the Livingston campus to explore the “Arthur Secunda Immersive Experience”. It’s a two-day workshop specifically designed for local high school students interested in unleashing their artistic talents and creativity through new and innovative techniques inspired by internationally renowned artist Arthur Secunda.



Michigan professional artist Jeff Von Buskirk conducted the hands-on educational experience for students to dive into the captivating world and life of Arthur Secunda, whose work is recognized and exhibited internationally. The largest collection of his art – some 350 pieces – is on display in the Arthur Secunda Museum at Cleary University.



During the two-day event, Fowlerville High school art students toured the Secunda Museum, explored the intricacies of watercolor painting, linocut etching and printing, new techniques in collage creation, and other art mediums used by Secunda. Von Buskirk conducted several demonstrations of different techniques that students were able to try on their own.



A large portion of the two days was dedicated to students creating their own original piece of artwork inspired by Secunda. Cleary provided all of the art supplies.



Cleary’s Director of Marketing Brett Rogers said “Our goal through the Arthur Secunda Immersive Experience was for students to explore and express their own creativity, learn from and feel inspired by the works of Arthur Secunda, and apply this knowledge to their academic and career journey”.



Von Buskirk guided the students through the entire two-day workshop, demonstrating new techniques, and working side-by-side with students so they could learn innovative ways to unlock their creative instincts and talents.



Buskirk said “I was impressed at how focused and passionate the students were about their work. They really embraced what they observed from Arthur Secunda’s work and the artistic techniques they learned, and blended them into their own unique piece of art. I loved watching them conceptualize an idea and turn it into a completed work within the two days. That is one of the core capabilities I was hoping they would walk away with.”



“This workshop was amazing!” announced Fowlerville High School student, Mackenzie Redford. “I felt I was doing something valuable. Secunda’s work with linocut and watercolors was inspiring and drew me into trying these on my own.”



Aaron Woods, another student at the immersive experience, noted, “I enjoyed the workshop a lot and having a chance to design a collage using the techniques of Arthur Secunda, who I found inspirational. I was able to experiment with new art styles I had not tried before.”



“I had so much freedom to explore the world of Arthur Secunda through my artwork and not be afraid to mess up – just like Secunda did sometimes in his art – and learn to fix it and still have a cool piece of art,” noted art student Kristina Strohecker.



Students from Brighton High School, Hartland High School and Pinckney High School also will participate in the Arthur Secunda Immersive Experience during the next few weeks.



Thanks to grant funding from the Michigan Arts and Culture Council, the Community Foundation of Livingston County and the Community Foundation of southeast Michigan, Cleary is able to provide the workshops free of charge to high school students in grades 9 to 12.



The two days include a guided tour of the Arthur Secunda Museum, hands on demonstrations and education on different artistic techniques provided by Von Buskirk, and opportunities for students to try new art mediums and create their own artwork inspired by Secunda. Transportation, lunch, snacks and a free art supply kit are included in the workshop.



To learn more about the Arthur Secunda Immersive Experience for high school students, send an email to brogers@cleary.edu.



In addition to the immersive experience, the Arthur Secunda Museum hosts free unguided and guided tours throughout the year. You can take an unguided tour Monday through Friday from 10am to 5pm. The museum is located inside the Cleary Chrysler Building on the university’s campus. If you are interested in a small group guided tour, send an email to sfischer@cleary.edu.



Secunda Second Sunday Family Days is another opportunity to tour the museum, and for kids to create a hands-on-art project – all at no cost.



Here are upcoming dates for the second Sunday family days:

-Nov. 9

-Dec. 14

-Jan. 11, 2026

-Feb. 8, 2026

-March 15, 2026

-April 12. 2026

-May 10, 2026



To reserve a date, send an email to sfischer@cleary.edu.



About the Arthur Secunda Museum



Arthur Secunda, an internationally acclaimed artist with roots in Michigan, traveled the world for nearly seven decades, purposefully to study a wide range of artistic techniques from the most renown talents. Through his journeys, he learned and mastered most art forms – lithographs, serigraphs, monotypes, etchings, collages, block prints, welded sculptures. He also was a distinguished printmaker and even made his own paper. Cleary University is the site of the Arthur Secunda Museum, where the largest collection of his works is exhibited. Secunda passed away in August 2022, but his legacy lives on at Cleary. Through grant funding, Cleary will honor the memory and life work of Secunda by continuing to collect, restore, maintain and most importantly, share the art of this American treasure with the entire community for many generations.



To learn more about the Arthur Secunda Museum at Cleary University, visit the provided link.