Senior Center Donates Totem Pole To Fowlerville Family Fair

October 19, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Fowlerville Senior Center has made a special donation to the Fowlerville Family Fair.



The Center announced that the Fowlerville Fair Board of Directors accepted their gift of the Fowlerville Totem Pole created at the 2026 Fowlerville Family Fair.



This past week, senior center members completed installation of the totem pole, which was placed near the Fowlerville Fair Office.



The totem pole features community-inspired, hand-carved art representing various aspects of the Fowlerville area. Senior center members also invited Fowlerville Fair attendees to assist with carving the totem pole by instructing them in the proper use and techniques of woodcarving tools.



A total of 94 people assisted in the design, carving, painting and installation of this 11-foot totem pole with 14 individual carvings. The youngest carver was 13 months old and oldest was 85 years old. Everyone who assisted with the totem pole has their name printed on the back side of the totem pole.



The Fowlerville Fair Board of Directors has been invited, and the Fowlerville Senior Center has agreed, to return to the 2027 Fowlerville Family Fair with another hand-carving project where everyone will be invited to participate.



At the 2027 Fowlerville Family Fair, the Fowlerville Senior Center would like to invite everyone who helped create the Fowlerville Totem Pole to meet at the totem pole, on the first day of the fair, at 11am, for a group photograph.



Contact Mark Thompson, Trustee, Fowlerville Senior Center for further information at fowlervillesc@gmail.com or 517-223-3929.