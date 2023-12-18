Fowlerville Seeks Input on Plans for Community Park

December 18, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville is seeking input from village residents on plans to redo the community park.



Manager and Clerk Kathryn Rajala-Gutzki says they want a new playground, maybe a pickleball court, ice rink and other amenities.



“Village of Fowlerville received $2 million worth of money from the state of Michigan’s economic development,” she says. “This money will be put toward new amenities in the Village of Fowlerville Community Park across the street from Fowlerville High School. There’s approximately 40 acres on that lot.”



But the village is asking Fowlerville residents to weigh in before the end of the year, so bids can go out before spring.



“We would like submissions in by December 31. That will allow us to gather all the results and include that in our bid package,” says Rajala-Gutzki.



We’ve posted a link to the Fowlerville Community Park survey below.