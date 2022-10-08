Fowlerville Superintendent Leaving For New Post

October 8, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The outgoing Fowlerville Community Schools superintendent says he will always call Fowlerville home.



Wayne Roedel has accepted the superintendent position with Greenville Public Schools. That Board of Education is expected to ratify the contract at a meeting on Monday.



Roedel has served as schools chief since 2013. Prior, he served as the assistant superintendent and the high school principal for eight years.



Roedel told WHMI “A district is so much more than one person. I'm proud of my time here and believe that staff, students and programs have grown due to my influence. FCS has been an incredible place to work and live over the years and can surely say that my family and I will always call Fowlerville home”.



It’s anticipated Roedel will begin with the Greenville district on October 31st.



Meanwhile, the Fowlerville Board of Education is hosting three special meetings this coming week related to the search process for an interim superintendent. A meeting Monday night is for interim superintendent conversations and a meeting Tuesday night will include presentations to provide superintendent search services. Wednesday’s meeting aims for the board to select an interim superintendent.



All meetings start at 7pm and will take place in the Fowlerville High School media center.