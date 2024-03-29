Fowlerville Schools to Receive New Service Dog

March 29, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com / Jessica Mathews





Fowlerville Community Schools is receiving a new therapy dog.



A special ceremony is taking place Saturday at the American Legion Post 141 in Howell at 2pm and the public is welcome to attend.



"The dog was actually donated by the Sissa's Foundation. It was facilitated Veterans Treatment Assistance Corps," says Post Commander Bobby Brite.



"It's really a cool dog. It's been working down at the school for the past week. Officer Tony Coln will be the handler, because he's the School Resource Officer."



Commander Brite says the Bernedoodle named "Henry" is valued at $20,000 with training. He's considered an anxiety dog to help students feel more at ease while at school.



"Henry" will be officially sworn in at Monday night's Fowlerville Village Council meeting.



Veterans Treatment Assistance Corps or VTAC was started by Tyrone Township Supervisor Mike Cunningham and his wife Kelly Meade. The non-profit works to bring healing and hope to veterans through therapy dogs and financial support. It raises emergency relief funds for justice-involved veterans and provides therapy dogs to any Veterans Treatment Court in need.



Meade is a service and therapy dog trainer with DOG TECH U and will be training Henry. Sissa’s Foundation provides service and therapy dogs to youth and veterans in need at no cost. The two non-profits worked in conjunction with the American Legion Post 141 in Howell to make the donation possible.