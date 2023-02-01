Final Round Of Public Interviews For Fowlerville Superintendent

February 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools will host a final round of interviews to select its new Superintendent.



The Board of Education is encouraging staff, students, and members of the community to attend these interviews and provide feedback that will be used in the selection process.



On January 23rd, the Board narrowed their selection to two finalists:



- Paul Flynn, Syperintendent of the Sandusky Community Schools in Sandusky, Michigan



- Matthew Stuard, Executive Director of Curriculum and Instruction of the Mason Public Schools in Mason, Michigan



The Board will finish interviewing Superintendent candidates on Thursday, February 2nd and the final decision will be made by February 16th.



All meetings are held in the Fowlerville High School Media Center- a schedule is available in the provided link.