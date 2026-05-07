Fowlerville High School & Junior High Again Named "Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools"

May 7, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Fowlerville Community Schools announced that both the high school and junior high each received a 2025-2026 Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools® award.



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This recognition honors each building’s commitment to fostering exemplary outcomes and cultivating a positive culture and climate for learning through the implementation of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts® process. Both buildings received the honor for the 2024-25 school year as well.



The Capturing Kids’ Hearts process is a framework for building positive relationships and a positive school culture, ultimately leading to improved student engagement and achievement. It emphasizes establishing a strong foundation of relationships between students and teachers, as well as among students themselves. Benefits of the process include improved student engagement, reduced negative behaviors, improved academic performance and increased teacher satisfaction.



For Fowlerville Junior High, this marks the fourth year in a row that the school has achieved this honor and the second award for Fowlerville High School. Both buildings were granted the awards, following a meticulous evaluation process. Schools are assessed on various performance indicators, with feedback gathered from staff and students to gauge the integration and impact of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes.



“We are incredibly proud that both our junior high and high school have once again been recognized as National Showcase Schools for the Capturing Kids’ Hearts process,” notes Matt Stuard, Superintendent. “This honor reflects the intentional work happening in our classrooms every day to build meaningful relationships and foster a culture where every student feels seen, valued and supported. I want to sincerely thank our staff and students for their commitment to creating a positive learning environment – this recognition belongs to all of you,” Stuard also notes.



Fowlerville Community Schools are committed to providing a quality education experience for all students in a safe, orderly, healthy and nurturing environment. The district’s principles are educational excellence, effective leadership, personal integrity, mutual respect and continuous improvement through staff, student and community involvement.