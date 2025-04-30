Two Fowlerville Community Schools Earn Capturing Kids' Hearts Awards

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Both Fowlerville Junior High and Fowlerville High School each received a 2024-2025 Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools® award.



The district says the “recognition honors each building’s commitment to fostering exemplary outcomes and cultivating a positive culture and climate for learning through the implementation of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts® process”.



The Capturing Kids’ Hearts process is a framework for building positive relationships and a positive school culture, ultimately leading to improved student engagement and achievement. It emphasizes establishing a strong foundation of relationships between students and teachers, as well as among students themselves.



Benefits of the process are said to include improved student engagement, reduced negative behaviors, improved academic performance, and increased teacher satisfaction.



For Fowlerville Junior High, this marks the third year in a row that the school has achieved this honor and the first award for Fowlerville High School.



Both buildings were granted the awards, following a meticulous evaluation process.



Schools are assessed on various performance indicators, with feedback gathered from staff and students to gauge the integration and impact of the Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes.



Superintendent Matthew Stuard said “As a district, we are incredibly proud that both our junior high and high school have been named Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase Schools. This recognition is a testament to the commitment of our staff and students to creating a culture of respect, connection and support. Their daily efforts to build strong relationships and a positive learning environment truly define what it means to be a caring and collaborative school community. Congratulations to everyone who made this honor possible.”



Fowlerville Community Schools says it’s committed to providing a quality education experience for all students in a safe, orderly, healthy and nurturing environment. The district’s principles are “educational excellence, effective leadership, personal integrity, mutual respect and continuous improvement through staff, student and community involvement”.