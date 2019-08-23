Fowlerville Schools Hires Director For Little Glad Early Childhood Center

August 23, 2019

A director has been hired for an early childhood care program in the Fowlerville Community Schools district.



The district’s Board of Education unanimously voted at a recent meeting to hire Lisa Leonard for the position. Leonard has 25 years of early childhood experience; 23 of which she served as the director of the Salvation Army Beginnings child care and pre-school programs. She is also said to have experience teaching in a school-age care program. A memo to the Board of Education stated that her “philosophy aligns well with the center’s focus on social emotional growth, student agency, parent partnership, investing in staff training and advocating for young children”.



Leonard, who lives in Williamston, said she’s always worked in areas to the west and had never really considered coming east. She says as soon as the interview process started, she knew the district would be her new home, adding that she feels she and staff members are kindred spirits.



Leonard has been out of the field for about five years and had tried other things but says she knew she had to come back to early childhood care, adding it’s where her heart and passion is. She says she’s glad to be joining a team that understands quality, as well as a sense of caring and commitment, noting that the program has come a long way in a few years, going from a two or three star program to a five star program. Leonard feels that’s not an easy feat in the State of Michigan.



Leonard says she’s very honored and humbled to have been chosen from a deep pool of candidates. Her hiring is contingent on a satisfactory criminal record check, misconduct form, fingerprints, and original college transcripts being submitted to the district. (DK)