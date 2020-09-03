Fowlerville Board Approves Food Service Employee Contract

September 3, 2020

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A contract agreement has been reached for a bargaining unit within Fowlerville Community Schools.



The Board of Education met virtually Tuesday night and following a closed session, approved a recommendation to ratify a contract with the Fowlerville Educational Support Personnel Association. It’s the food service and nutrition employee bargaining unit.



Superintendent Wayne Roedel thanked the group and President Theresa Goodwin for everyone’s efforts during the negotiation process. He said they were very collaborative and worked well together and thinks they reached an agreement that is really mutual for both parties and they appreciated that. Roedel said in essence, the contract is a one-year extension through the 2021 school year, with a wage freeze at the 2019-2020 wage schedule. Given where the district is at financially and unknowns with the state budget, Roedel said it’s a very favorable tentative agreement with the group for the district.



Trustee John Belcher echoed Roedel’s thoughts and commented it was nice to see how many people stepped up to the plate to work with the district to overcome financials and other issues. He said that entire group of employees being willing to understand the situation and work with the district to solve the problem was greatly appreciated.



The board unanimously approved the contract.