Fowlerville Community Schools Hires CFO

October 1, 2026

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Fowlerville Community Schools has a new Chief Financial Officer.



The hiring of Stacey Zanger was approved by the Board of Education at its September 14th regular meeting.



In her new role, Zanger will be responsible for the district’s overall financial health, including managing the budget, ensuring financial compliance with federal, state and local regulations, overseeing financial reporting and providing financial guidance to the Superintendent and the Board of Education. In addition, she will develop financial strategies aligned with the district’s mission and maintain strong communication with stakeholders.



Zanger said “I am honored and excited to join Fowlerville Community Schools and look forward to working alongside our staff and leadership team. I hope to bring a thoughtful, collaborative approach to the role, along with a strong commitment to transparency, fiscal responsibility and making the best use of our resources. Ultimately, our financial decisions should support the work happening in our schools and help create the best possible opportunities for our students.”



Superintendent Matt Stuard said “We are excited to welcome Stacey Zanger to our leadership team. We are confident her knowledge, leadership and commitment to responsible financial stewardship will serve our district well as we continue to make decisions that support our students, staff, and community.”



Zanger joins Fowlerville Community Schools from Durand Area Schools, where she has worked since 2018 and served as Director of Finance since 2024.



Before joining Durand, Zanger spent approximately 17 years in accounting and business services with Archer Daniels Midland (ADM) Grain Company. She earned a bachelor’s degree in general studies from Baker College, with minors in accounting, management and psychology. Zanger also holds Michigan School Business Officials (MSBO) certifications in pupil accounting and as a chief financial officer, and has completed the MSBO Business Manager Academy.