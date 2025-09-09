Fowlerville School Bus Rear-Ended, No Students Injured

September 9, 2025

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Fowlerville Community Schools confirms one of its buses was rear-ended while stopped to pick up students Tuesday morning.



It happened around 8 am on Hayner Road, east of Owosso Road in Cohoctah Township.



According to the district, "the bus had its lights flashing, stop sign extended, and cross bars out at the time of the incident."



FCS praised the quick response by emergency responders, adding all five students on board and the driver were checked and cleared on site.



"Families of the students on the bus were contacted right away. We are grateful that everyone is safe."



The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says the driver of a 2009 Ford Escape, a 29-year-old woman from Fowlerville, reported she had fallen asleep while driving.



The unidentified driver was extricated by Howell Area Fire Department personnel and was transported to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing with non-life threatening injuries by Livingston County EMS.



The bus will be taken out of service for inspection, and a different bus will be used for the afternoon route.



The sheriff's office calls the incident a reminder that driving while fatigued can be just as dangerous as driving while intoxicated.