Fowlerville School Board Approves Three-Year Teacher Contract

October 21, 2026

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Fowlerville Community Schools Board of Education this week voted to approve a new, three-year contract with the district's teachers.



The Collective Bargaining Agreement with the Fowlerville Education Association was tentatively reached in mid-September, but formally ratified by members on October 16.



The new contract runs from July 1, 2026 to June 30, 2029, and provides a 2.5% salary-schedule increase for 2026-27 and a 2.0% increase for 2027-28, along with eligible step and lane movement, new hire training, and defined scheduling.



“Reaching this three-year agreement reflects a shared commitment to our staff, our students and the future of our district,” Superintendent Matt Stuard said in a release.



“I want to thank everyone who dedicated their time, thoughtful input and hard work throughout this process. Their willingness to listen, collaborate and work toward common ground helped us reach an agreement that recognizes the contributions of our staff and provides stability for the years ahead.”



According to FCS, key highlights of the new agreement include:



• Defined Salary Increases: The agreement provides a 2.5% salary-schedule increase for 2026-27 and a 2.0% increase for 2027-28, along with eligible step and lane movement. The agreement also includes adjustments to the salary schedule, increased longevity payments, and separate payments of $500 in November 2027 and $1,250 in November 2028 for teachers at Step 12. These separate payments do not become part of the salary schedule. Compensation for 2028-29 will be subject to additional negotiations through a financial reopener, with each side permitted to reopen one language item.



• Financial Revenue Trigger: Additional compensation is possible for 2027-28 if foundation funding increases by more than $300,000 from fall 2026 to fall 2027. Funding is calculated using audited fall enrollment and the state’s per-pupil allowance. The district retains the first $300,000 of growth, and 40% of any growth above that amount goes toward an additional increase in the teacher salary schedule.



• More Structured New-Teacher Onboarding: District-directed training requirements for hires before and after the student year begins help standardize expectations and compliance.



• Health Insurance Joint Review Committee: A joint insurance review committee must be established within 30 business days after ratification and Board approval.



• Defined Teaching Schedules and Preparation Expectations: Explicit elementary and secondary reporting times, preparation allocations, and assignment parameters provide a clearer basis for building scheduling.



“We are encouraged by the recent gains in our students’ assessment scores and look forward to building on that progress,” says Stuard.



“This agreement helps provide stability so our staff can continue focusing on strong instruction and the support each student needs to succeed. We are grateful for their dedication and optimistic about what we can accomplish together over the next three years.”