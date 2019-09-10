Scarecrows Across the 'Ville Returning To Downtown Fowlerville

September 10, 2019

An annual fall contest is returning to the Village of Fowlerville



Scarecrows Across the 'Ville is back by popular demand this year and the Village is encouraging all local businesses to participate in the fun and friendly competition. Businesses may participate in the contest by placing a decorated scarecrow outside of their establishments for the public to judge and vote on. The event came about last year as a committee was trying to brainstorm ways to bring more fall activities to the downtown area and share the spirit of the season. The top three winners in 'Best Overall’ will be awarded prizes and certificates. Registration forms are due by 4pm, October 1st but participants can begin decorating their scarecrows beginning September 27th. Public voting takes place from October 2nd through the 30th.



Winners will be announced on the Village of Fowlerville Facebook page and contacted October 31st. Details can be found through the attachment. (JM)