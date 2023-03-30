Fundraiser For Local Family After Rollover Crash In Fowlerville

March 30, 2023

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help assist a local family following a serious rollover crash in Fowlerville.



Kevin and Kayla Busard have two young children, Kinsley and Kolton. Kevin was on his way home from picking their daughter Kinsley up from a play date when an oncoming vehicle struck the passenger side of his vehicle, causing it to rollover. The crash happened at Chase Lake and Fowlerville Road.



Kinsley was pulled from the wreckage awake and responsive while Kevin was pinned in the vehicle breathing but unconscious and unresponsive. Rescue crews used the Jaws of Life for 45 minutes to free him.



Kinsley was rushed to the University of Michigan Hospital for scans and testing while Kevin was taken to Sparrow Hospital in Lansing.



Kinsley did not suffer any serious injuries and her tests came back clear but Kevin suffered extensive injuries including a ruptured spleen, fractured pelvis and several brain bleeds. He’s already undergone three surgeries since being in the hospital.



Kevin is said to have a very long road to recovery from the extensive abdominal injuries and traumatic brain injury.



Family members are now asking for prayers and community support. They’ve organized the fundraiser to help the family with mounting medical bills but to also ease other financial burdens as Kevin was the sole provider for the family. More than $10,000 was raised in two days.



