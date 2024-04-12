Fowlerville Robotics Team Earns First Trip to World Championship

April 12, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



The Fowlerville High School Robotics Team has secured a spot in the prestigious FIRST Robotics World Championship being held in Houston, TX next week.



This accomplishment marks a significant milestone for the team, underscoring their dedication and skill in the competitive arena of robotics.



Despite being one of the smallest teams in the competition, with only five members, the Fowlerville team has demonstrated unmatched efficiency and creativity.



Each year, teams from around the globe are tasked with designing and building a new robot from scratch, tailored to meet specific competition requirements. The robots then go head-to-head in a series of rounds, performing tasks that challenge their design, speed, efficiency and the strategic thinking of their creators.



"This achievement is a testament to what young minds can accomplish with ingenuity, hard work and a passion for science and technology," said Matthew Stuard, Superintendent of Fowlerville Community Schools.



"Their journey to the World Robotics Competition in Houston is not just a victory for Team 7056 but an inspiration for our entire district. It highlights the importance of STEM education and the incredible potential of our students."



The World Robotics Championship is expected to draw hundreds of teams from across the globe, offering students a unique opportunity to learn from their peers and engage with professional engineers.



The Fowlerville team's first-ever appearance is a proud moment for the Fowlerville community.



