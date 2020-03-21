Portions Of North Grand In Fowlerville To Close

March 21, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Road construction in the Village of Fowlerville next week will close down a portion of North Grand Avenue.



Phase one of a two phase project begins this Monday. North Grand Avenue between South Street and just south of the Fowlerville Community Park exit will be closed to thru traffic. The reconstruction of the .6-mile stretch will also provide new storm and sanitary sewers, and is expected to be completed by July 2nd. There will be roadway access to the high school and park. Barricades at Sharpe Road will encourage motorists to find alternate routes.



Phase 2 will see work between the park exit and Sharpe Road. That will begin after the 4th of July and is projected to be completed by Labor Day.



Fowlerville Clerk and Manager Kathryn Rajala-Arledge said that North Grand is a main artery in and out of downtown, and is in need of these repairs. She also said that drivers should be aware that the area will be patrolled and tickets will be written for non-authorized individuals attempting to drive through the construction zone.



This project is being funded in part by the Federal Highway Administration in cooperation with the Michigan Department of Transportation. A project map is attached.